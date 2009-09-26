Lewis, Dawson out for Browns, who sign Cundiff to kick vs. Ravens

Published: Sep 26, 2009 at 02:54 PM

CLEVELAND -- The task was ominous enough. Now the winless Cleveland Browns must play a fierce AFC North rival without two of their best offensive weapons.

Running back Jamal Lewis and kicker Phil Dawson both will miss Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens because of injuries.

Week 3 injury reports

Jamal Lewis has been ruled out by the Browns, but they aren't the only team that's ailing. NFL.com's news blog has the biggest injury news from around the league. More ...

Lewis, a 10,000-yard rusher in his 10-year NFL career, won't play because of a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week. Dawson, who has played some of his best games against the Ravens, is sidelined with an injured right calf.

On top of that, the Browns also will be without offensive linemen Floyd Womack (ankle) and Rex Hadnot (knee).

To replace Dawson, the Browns signed kicker Billy Cundiff, who spent four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and one with the New Orleans Saints. He was released by the Detroit Lions on Sept. 5.

Cundiff was one of five kickers the Browns worked out Friday, when Dawson was added to the injury report. In 58 career regular-season games, Cundiff has made 60 of 83 field-goal attempts and 100 of 101 point-after kicks.

The Browns waived running back Cedric Peerman to make roster room for Cundiff.

Dawson has made 24 of 26 field-goal attempts in 19 career games against the Ravens. Two years ago, he kicked a 33-yarder in overtime to give the Browns a 33-30 overtime win in Baltimore. Dawson had forced OT by kicking a 51-yard field goal as time expired in regulation.

Lewis had hoped to face his former Ravens teammates again, but he injured his hamstring during last week's 27-6 loss in Denver and was ruled out despite a week of treatment and rest. Lewis leads the Browns with 95 rushing yards.

With Lewis not able to play, the Browns will turn to rookie running back James Davis and fourth-year pro Jerome Harrison against the Ravens, who have the NFL's top run defense. Davis missed last week's game because of a shoulder injury, and Harrison was out of the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Although Lewis is out, Browns coach Eric Mangini believes the veteran's knowledge of the Ravens' personnel can help Davis and Harrison, who have combined for just 13 yards on seven carries this season.

Hank Fraley will start in Womack's place at right guard. Fraley, a former center, entered last weekend's game after Womack was hurt.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Takeaways from 'The Match' & Drafting Top 10 Edge Rushers

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Ryan Fitzpatrick retires from NFL: Ranking FitzMagic's nine most memorable stops

Ryan Fitzpatrick had an NFL career like none other, with the veteran QB logging starts for nine teams. Kevin Patra takes a look at the legacy of FitzMagic and ranks the most memorable stops in Fitzpatrick's career.

news

Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics of arm strength, ends Dolphins practice with 'money' deep-ball to Tyreek Hill

Questions of Tua Tagovailoa's arm strength have dominated the conversation in Miami after the team underwent an offensive overhaul this offseason.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW