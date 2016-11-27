Lewis, Bradley, Fox among the coaches on 'hot seat'

We're almost a month away from the end of the 2016 regular season, which for some coaches means an unfortunate end to their current employment situation.
Who should be especially worried?
Lewis, for example, remains especially close to Bengals ownership, according to Rapoport. The Bengals (3-6-1) gave him just a one-year extension at the end of last season, signifying that pressure could be on to deliver a playoff win to Cincinnati. Friendships and a comfortable business arrangement could get in the way.
As for Bradley and Fox, the situation seems clearer. Both teams are performing well below expectations and a shake-up might be the answer, especially with some intriguing candidates on the board. Rapoport echoed our previous notes on Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who despite not being on the NFL's Career Development Advisory Panel preliminary list of potential head coaches, is interested in leaving New England for the right opportunity.