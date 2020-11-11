Late Giants owner's letters paint gripping picture of World War II service

The letters lay in a shoebox tucked into a corner of an attic, unbeknownst even to those who lived there: a chronicle of a young naval officer, the war, and the football team he loved.

Only many years later were the letters discovered, when the request came to recreate the desk of the late New York Giants owner Wellington Mara for an exhibit room celebrating the team's history at MetLife Stadium before it opened, along with the stadium, in 2010. Mara, a revered figure in NFL history, was a saver. In boxes at his home in the New York City suburbs were his Navy citations, report cards from his 11 children and an old baseball autographed by the New York Yankees, wrapped in tissue paper. And those letters -- hundreds of them sent to his parents and to his brother, Jack, while serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Randolph in the South Pacific -- that relayed stories of rescues at sea, kamikaze attacks, crushing homesickness and his concerns about the Giants and the fragile league they inhabited at the time.

When the letters were discovered by one of Wellington and Ann Mara's children, Susan McDonnell, Ann Mara had one response.

"Oh, geez, your grandmother, she saved everything," McDonnell remembers her mother, who died in 2015, saying. "Let's get rid of some of this stuff."

Instead, McDonnell set them aside and only in the last few years started going through them, intent on assembling the letters for the many members of the Mara family, stopping sometimes because of how emotional the letters were. Last year, the Giants produced a mini-documentary about the letters to coincide with the NFL's 100th season. Another feature was produced this year.

When McDonnell first read the letters, she asked her older brother John, the president of the Giants, if he had known about them and the stories they contained. He had not; none of Wellington's children had heard the details of their father's life during the war. Even after he attended reunions with his fellow sailors, even when he would sometimes host some of the Navy buddies at Giants games, Mara and his friends, like many of their generation, did not talk about their experiences.

"He talked a little about friends he had made, and some of the places he had been, but he never talked about any of the battles," John Mara said. "Reading this one letter, and the kamikaze plane hit their ship -- it's mind-boggling for me, because he never mentioned that. Just the constant fear of being in danger; think about that. Having to live like that every day. I would have loved to have had conversations with him about some of these things. I wish I had. That's a big regret of mine, thinking I should have asked about it."

Wellington Mara enlisted in the Navy in November of 1941, weeks before the attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States' entry into World War II. So many players departed the NFL for service that rosters were depleted. Teams merged or suspended operations to try to survive. George Halas left the Bears in the middle of the 1942 season to join the Navy, leaving the Bears in the hands of co-coaches. The Pro Football Hall of Fame estimated that 638 men who had played in the NFL served during the war, 21 of whom died in action.

Mara was just 25 years old and already involved in running the team that was founded by his father, Tim. Less than six months of training later, Mara was commissioned as a lieutenant. He would be honorably discharged in November of 1945, with the war over. But for a year before then, Mara was a naval radar officer at sea, writing home with news that was, not surprisingly, often threaded through with football references. The letters -- some typed, some handwritten and some on the ship's stationery with a watercolor painting of the ship at sea on top -- are so clearly written in Mara's voice that McDonnell said it is like her father is speaking to her and her family.