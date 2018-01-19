Letter from Malcolm Jenkins: Listen to one another, lend support

Over the past two years, I've joined other players across the country to educate ourselves on the issues that concern us all as Americans, especially as African Americans. We've gone on police ride-alongs, visited Capitol Hill to meet with legislators, and met with community advocates about grassroots issues that impact millions of Americans. In the past six months, we've been able to take all that we've learned to NFL owners and team executives who have leaned in to hear more about these issues. What we have learned is that the problems plaguing our country are not about individuals. The problems are systemic, therefore requiring a systemic approach. One in three Americans has a criminal record. Our criminal justice system has unleashed a fiscal nightmare on the country and has decimated low income communities and communities of color. Locking people up is not the answer and does not make our communities safer. A group of players formed a Players Coalition back in February 2017 in order to collaborate with experts and organizations around the country, using our voices to address criminal justice reform, police and community relations and education and economic advancement.