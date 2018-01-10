Letter from Kelvin Beachum: Committed to justice and equality

The Players Coalition was formed because a group of athletes felt that it was their responsibility to take a stand against the injustices they saw happening in America today. The goal has always been reform. It is a blessing to have the platform that I do to speak on the issues I am passionate about, and to have the opportunity to be a catalyst for positive change. The powerful thing about the Players Coalition is uniting a team of athletes with incredible platforms and important voices for a common goal: justice and equality. We all have influence, but working together for real change and insisting on reform will only amplify our reach and our impact.