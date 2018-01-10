Letter from Devin McCourty: A more just world for my children

The Players Coalition's values and plan of action are why I want to be a part of the change that our country desperately needs. I remember talking to Chris Long about not attending the White House visit following the Super Bowl. He told me that he wanted his son to know that his dad did what was right, not what was popular. Becoming a father has forced me to look at the world we live in and think about how I can make it better for my children. I think focusing my time and effort on trying to even the playing field for minorities in America will impact my children more than anything. I believe it is my responsibility to be on the forefront of creating change and a better life for others. It's an honor to serve people who don't always have a voice. I've been able to listen and learn about challenging life stories from multiple people, which has inspired me to help more, to try to spread these anecdotes, and to encourage others to get involved.