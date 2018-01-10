Letter from Demario Davis: Change starts and ends with us

I joined the Players Coalition because I honestly believe we can help bring change for the better in these areas. The goals I have for change in these areas are quite simple. In education, I would like to see better schools and better programs in black and brown communities. I would like to see more funding dispersed to schools in these areas. This will not only enhance the renovations and technology in the schools, but higher salaries will draw better teachers and administrators to the schools for a complete transformation. I would also like to see more life skills program instituted in schools in these communities, as many black and brown students grow up in life with different experiences than that of their suburbia counterpart.