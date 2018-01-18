Letter from Cris Carter: Together, we can make a difference

Martin Luther King, Jr., in his 'Letter From a Birmingham Jail,' wrote, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly." When we see active and former NFL players uniting with owners and the League to address injustice, we can see the way football brings people together beyond the game itself.