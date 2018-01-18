Letter from Cris Carter: Together, we can make a difference

Published: Jan 17, 2018 at 07:00 PM

A letter from Hall of Famer Cris Carter:

As a former player and now member of the sports media, I have observed the more than year-long genesis of moving from protests to progress. We have learned from history that change is never easy, that it usually doesn't look pretty, especially in today's politically-charged environment where intent and actions can readily be misconstrued and judged.

Martin Luther King, Jr., in his 'Letter From a Birmingham Jail,' wrote, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly." When we see active and former NFL players uniting with owners and the League to address injustice, we can see the way football brings people together beyond the game itself.

There are positive steps being taken to tackle issues that people from all walks of life, races, ethnicities, and political persuasions agree have been devastating to communities of color. Through educational programs, community engagement and legislative efforts, players, owners and the NFL are working with law enforcement, advocacy groups and legislators to transform our communities.

This demonstrates that when we all work together, we can make a difference. I am happy to lend my platform, my voice, and my resources to these efforts in communities across the country.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

