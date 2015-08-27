Letroy Guion's suspension upheld, to serve 3-game ban

The Green Bay Packers will be without defensive tackle Letroy Guion for the first three games of the season.
The league announced Thursday that Guion has been suspended three games for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. Guion's appeal was denied, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The 28-year-old was arrested in February on felony marijuana possession charges.
Thursday's development wasn't a shocking one. Guion was aware of the pending suspension for weeks and mounted an appeal.
Now that word is official, the Packers must plan around his loss. Guion broke from obscurity during a strong 2014 campaign that included 3.5 sacks.
All of a sudden, the Packers are looking quite thin on the left side of their defensive line. Both Guion and former first-round pick Datone Jones will be serving suspensions for substance abuse. Jones is only missing one week.