Letroy Guion arrested on multiple felony charges

Letroy Guion, currently a defensive tackle for the Green Bay Packers, was arrested Tuesday night on felony charges of possession of marijuana (police uncovered 357 grams in the vehicle) and possession of a firearm. The firearm possession was a third-degree felony offense, according to official logs made available by the Bradford County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office.
"We are aware of a serious matter involving Letroy Guion," the Packers said in a statement. "We have not yet spoken to Letroy and we will have no further comment."
The 27-year-old, a former fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings, had a career season with the Packers in 2014, which included 32 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Guion helped fill the void left behind by an injured B.J. Raji.
Guion came to Green Bay on a one-year deal worth less than $1 million, but was hoping his standout season could turn that into a longer stay.
Whether or not that's possible now is up in the air. According to police, Guion was stopped for failure to maintain a single lane and became hostile with officers during the search of his vehicle, which was initiated after officers detected the smell of marijuana. From the search, the officers uncovered two bags containing a total of 357 grams of marijuana and $190,028.81 in cash in addition to the firearm.
Bond was set for Guion at $100,000.