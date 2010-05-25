Let the elements help prove which team is a true champion

Former Vikings head coach and Hall of Famer Bud Grant would say that being cold is just a state of mind -- much like the determination to win. So why, since the AFL-NFL merger, has the NFL insisted that its neutral Super Bowl field always be protected either by a dome or by a warm climate? "The Super Bowl should be a reward," critics say, for teams making it thus far -- a beautiful locale and (at the least) a flawless field for the sport's grandest spectacle. I see things differently.