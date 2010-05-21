Let's talk: Chargers GM Smith meets with Merriman's new agent

Published: May 21, 2010 at 07:14 AM

Shawne Merriman's change in agents also might signal a change in his relationship with the San Diego Chargers.

Chargers general manager A.J. Smith confirmed to the San Diego Union-Tribune that he met with the linebacker's new representative, David Dunn, on Thursday. Chargers vice president Ed McGuire also attended the talks, which were classified as "introductory," according to the newspaper.

"We had a meeting with David that was very productive and enlightening on a number of fronts," Smith said. "Regarding Shawne, I told him we are open-minded regarding his situation. We have many other player situations to ponder in the year ahead."

The Union-Tribunereported last week that Merriman might have fired Tom Condon because the agent's high contract demands contributed to the failure of three draft-weekend trade attempts. According to the newspaper's sources, the Chargers' discussions with the New Orleans Saints and two other teams died because those clubs couldn't agree with Condon on a long-term deal for Merriman.

The Union-Tribune reported last week that the Chargers told other teams the linebacker likely will be available through the October trading deadline. It isn't known if Thursday's talks affected that stance.

Merriman, who said last month on NFL Network that he feels "a bit underappreciated" by the Chargers, hasn't signed his first- and third-round tender worth $3.27 million. Under the old salary-cap rules, the five-year NFL veteran could have shopped his services on the open market, but the uncapped 2010 season brought the threshold for unrestricted free agency from four years to six. That made Merriman a restricted free agent.

Merriman told the Union-Tribune on Thursday that "I'm not in a perfect situation, but I can make it the best situation," and he isn't sure if he'll attend next week's three-day minicamp.

"I think it's important to be there in the offseason," Merriman said, "but there is a bunch of things going on that have to be sorted out in order for things to go forward."

Merriman compiled 39.5 sacks in his first three seasons -- making the Pro Bowl each time -- but he has struggled the past two years, partly because of injuries. He missed all but the season opener in 2008 with torn ligaments in his left knee. Last season, he sat out two games while dealing with nagging foot and groin injuries and finished with just four sacks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Emory Hunt returns! (AKA fantasy draft game plan)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, April 6

The Browns announced the signing of veteran center Ethan Pocic on Wednesday. Pocic's skill set should fit well in Cleveland, where the Browns have built an offense around a wide-zone scheme with an agile offensive line.
news

Keanu Neal signing with Buccaneers, will return to playing safety

Keanu Neal is back to playing safety and he's back in the NFC South. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing Neal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The team later announced the signing.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW