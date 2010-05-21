Let's talk: Chargers GM Smith meets with Merriman's new agent

Shawne Merriman's change in agents also might signal a change in his relationship with the San Diego Chargers.
Chargers general manager A.J. Smith confirmed to the San Diego Union-Tribune that he met with the linebacker's new representative, David Dunn, on Thursday. Chargers vice president Ed McGuire also attended the talks, which were classified as "introductory," according to the newspaper.
"We had a meeting with David that was very productive and enlightening on a number of fronts," Smith said. "Regarding Shawne, I told him we are open-minded regarding his situation. We have many other player situations to ponder in the year ahead."
The Union-Tribunereported last week that Merriman might have fired Tom Condon because the agent's high contract demands contributed to the failure of three draft-weekend trade attempts. According to the newspaper's sources, the Chargers' discussions with the New Orleans Saints and two other teams died because those clubs couldn't agree with Condon on a long-term deal for Merriman.
The Union-Tribune reported last week that the Chargers told other teams the linebacker likely will be available through the October trading deadline. It isn't known if Thursday's talks affected that stance.
Merriman, who said last month on NFL Network that he feels "a bit underappreciated" by the Chargers, hasn't signed his first- and third-round tender worth $3.27 million. Under the old salary-cap rules, the five-year NFL veteran could have shopped his services on the open market, but the uncapped 2010 season brought the threshold for unrestricted free agency from four years to six. That made Merriman a restricted free agent.
Merriman told the Union-Tribune on Thursday that "I'm not in a perfect situation, but I can make it the best situation," and he isn't sure if he'll attend next week's three-day minicamp.
"I think it's important to be there in the offseason," Merriman said, "but there is a bunch of things going on that have to be sorted out in order for things to go forward."
Merriman compiled 39.5 sacks in his first three seasons -- making the Pro Bowl each time -- but he has struggled the past two years, partly because of injuries. He missed all but the season opener in 2008 with torn ligaments in his left knee. Last season, he sat out two games while dealing with nagging foot and groin injuries and finished with just four sacks.