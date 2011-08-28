Let's not inscribe Super Bowl rings for Eagles just yet

The line didn't play particularly well in 2010, especially in both losses to the Packers. The group allowed a whopping 49 sacks (fourth-worst in the NFL), and that's with the most mobile quarterback this side of Willie Beamon at the helm. The preseason hasn't been much better, with Vick getting hit hard and often in the first two weeks. The line looked better in Week 3 against the Browns, but something tells me the road to the Super Bowl won't be going through Cleveland.