Let's go to the videotape to reveal some interesting game plans

St. Louis has won its last two games, beating two strong NFC East teams in Dallas and Washington, and they did it without LT Orlando Pace. They did it with effort and hustle. Haslett has a tremendous passer in Bulger, if he can protect him, and one of the game's best RBs in Steven Jackson. Bulger and Jackson will keep the Rams in games if they are healthy. But Jackson is already nursing a leg injury, and this is a team that has deficiencies in the secondary and on the O-line, particularly with interior pressure. That will limit what they can do against good teams. Still, Haslett has a clause in his contract that says he gets the job full-time if he wins six games, and the Rams will face four more teams with losing records. Watch to see how the team responds.