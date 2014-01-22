Lessons learned: Tactics, trends, rules that shaped this season

» Speaking of changes, will enhanced safety precautions increase active-roster sizes? One thing that's clear in the wake of the league's strong adherence to concussion protocol: You're going to have games, like the Chiefs-Colts wild-card showdown, where two or three players exit and are ruled out of a single game because of concussions. Combine that with other non-concussion injuries and you're looking at teams being severely strapped for players by a contest's end. Coaches and general managers will continue to call for larger rosters, while the most cost-conscious owners will counter that rosters are already too big and that the league got along just fine with rosters of 40 men (or fewer) for half a century. Here's a reasonable compromise: Instead of dressing just 46 players, and designating seven members of your 53-man roster inactive, teams should be able to dress all 53 on game day -- but those seven designated players are barred from playing unless injuries force others out of the game. There's no real coherent economic argument against this. You're paying all 53 of those guys anyway. This isn't a matter of finances; it's a matter of safety and common sense.