Less-heralded free agents could provide boost to needy teams

Yanda hasn't received the fanfare of some of his teammates, but he has been a vital part of the Ravens -- which is why the Ravens reportedly agreed to terms on Tuesday to keep Yanda in Baltimore. His ability to create a push along the line has been critical to the offense moving the ball on the ground. Although he shines as a road grader, he's also a polished technician with the feet and hands to pass protect. With several teams in desperate need of a starting offensive lineman with a versatile skill set, there would have been a number of suitors for Yanda.