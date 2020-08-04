LeSean McCoy signed with Bucs in part due to Tom Brady, weather

LeSean McCoy had other options. He chose to join Tom Brady in the sunshine state instead.

"I'm in Tampa. Nice weather and I'm playing with Tom Brady. How can you beat that?" McCoy told reporters Tuesday, via NFL Network's James Palmer.

The 32-year-old running back joins his third team in three years after earning a Super Bowl ring with Kansas City last season.

McCoy said a return to Philadelphia, where he spent his first six seasons before a four-year stint in Buffalo, was a possibility. The RB noted that the Eagles reached out and had solid interest. Among the teams interested in the veteran, Philly "was another big one that I really wanted to explore," McCoy said.

McCoy averaged 4.6 yards on 101 carries with four rushing touchdowns and added 28 catches for 181 yards and a score in 13 games last season. Injuries hindered his play at points last season, and he was a healthy scratch for all but one playoff game.