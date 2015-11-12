LeSean McCoy shines: Bills-Jets fantasy football recap

This game started slow. Like really slow. It was 3-0 Bills at the end of the first quarter, so the outlook for many of the fantasy stars here was not good. At halftime, the only touchdown that had been scored was by the Bills ... on special teams. So let's get to the second half. Finally things started happening on Buffalo's first drive of the third quarter with a Tyrod Taylor pass to none other than rookie running back Karlos Williams. The rookie kept up his impressive streak of at least one score in every game that he's played in this season and proved yet again that he can get it done for fantasy owners even when LeSean McCoy is dominating the backfield touches. In fact, McCoy finished with 24 total touches for 169 yards from scrimmage marking his highest total this season and second straight game with over 100 rushing yards. He didn't score but really kept Buffalo's offense churning, which was surprising against what was the NFL's top run defense heading into the game. Sammy Watkins' trip to Revis Island was, like many before him, a quiet one. The Bills receiver finished the game with three catches for a mere 14 yards. Tyrod Taylor's fantasy output was disappointing too, as he finished with his lowest total of the sesaon. These TNF games get weird sometimes, and even though the Bills won, most of the damage was done by the team's defense, with four takeaways on the night.