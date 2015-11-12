LeSean McCoy shines: Bills-Jets fantasy football recap

Week 10 is officially underway. It all got started when Bills coach Rex Ryan returned to his old stomping grounds to take on the Jets for the first time since moving to Buffalo. One might have imagined this would have been a tale of two defenses, and for much of the game it was. That doesn't always mean good things for fantasy points, but there were a few key takeaways worth noting. We recap all of the action below.
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, Thursday Night Football
Top performers:
» Tyrod Taylor, QB: 158 pass yards, 2 pass TDs, 1 INT, 13 rush yards, 11.62 fantasy points
» LeSean McCoy, RB: 112 rush yards, 47 rec yards, 15.90 fantasy points
» Sammy Watkins, WR: 14 rec yards, 1.4 fantasy points
» Karlos Williams, WR: 24 rush yards, 26 rec yards, rec TD, 11.00 fantasy points
» Charles Clay, TE: 52 rec yards, 5.2 fantasy points
» Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB: 193 pass yards, 2 pass TDs, 2 INTs, 30 rush yards, 14.72 fantasy points
» Chris Ivory, RB: 99 rush yards, 36 rec yards, fumble lost, 11.50 fantasy points
» Brandon Marshall, WR: 23 rec yards, rec TD, 8.30 fantasy points
» Eric Decker, WR: 85 rec yards, 1 rec TD, 14.50 fantasy points
» Bills D/ST: 1 sack, 2 INTs, 2 fumbles recovered, 1 TD, 17 pts allowed, 16.00 fantasy points
This game started slow. Like really slow. It was 3-0 Bills at the end of the first quarter, so the outlook for many of the fantasy stars here was not good. At halftime, the only touchdown that had been scored was by the Bills ... on special teams. So let's get to the second half. Finally things started happening on Buffalo's first drive of the third quarter with a Tyrod Taylor pass to none other than rookie running back Karlos Williams. The rookie kept up his impressive streak of at least one score in every game that he's played in this season and proved yet again that he can get it done for fantasy owners even when LeSean McCoy is dominating the backfield touches. In fact, McCoy finished with 24 total touches for 169 yards from scrimmage marking his highest total this season and second straight game with over 100 rushing yards. He didn't score but really kept Buffalo's offense churning, which was surprising against what was the NFL's top run defense heading into the game. Sammy Watkins' trip to Revis Island was, like many before him, a quiet one. The Bills receiver finished the game with three catches for a mere 14 yards. Tyrod Taylor's fantasy output was disappointing too, as he finished with his lowest total of the sesaon. These TNF games get weird sometimes, and even though the Bills won, most of the damage was done by the team's defense, with four takeaways on the night.
For the Jets, Ryan Fitzpatrick came out slinging and managed to toss touchdown passes to his top targets, Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker, both of which came in the second half. But at the end of the day, Fitz didn't have his magic, as Marshall and Decker were targeted a combined 21 times and hauled in just nine passes for 108 total yards between them. Chris Ivory owners were glad to see the running back touch the ball 20 times here for 135 yards from scrimmage, but he also lost a fumble which tarnished his fantasy total. Still, it was good to see him producing after a string of low-yardage games. Ivory should continue running well next week when the Jets face the Texans.