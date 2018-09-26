Around the NFL

LeSean McCoy (ribs) on Bills-Packers: 'I'm playing'

Published: Sep 26, 2018 at 07:10 AM

A rookie quarterback's best friend is often a strong running game. And LeSean McCoy is determined to provide that for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this week.

The former All-Pro was relegated to the sidelines by a rib injury as the Bills (1-2) shocked the league with their 27-6 upset of the Minnesota Vikings. McCoy participated in warmups beforehand but ultimately was unable to play. He asserted that won't be the case this Sunday when Buffalo travels to Green Bay.

"I'm playing. I'm playing," McCoy told reporters Wednesday, via the team's official website. "I've got to catch up and get out there."

McCoy would be an obvious boost to a Bills run game that produced modest results in his absence. A committee headed by Chris Ivory ran for 128 yards on 38 carries -- good for just 3.4 yards a carry. Ivory needed 20 carries to gain a team-high 56 yards. Both of the Buffalo's rushing touchdowns were by Allen, who will be making his third career start this weekend.

"I've just got to get going, make some people miss," McCoy said. "I have an urgency to get out there, get the run game rolling."

Bills coach Sean McDermott said McCoy will be limited in Wednesday's practice.

"He's made considerable progress," McDermott said. "We're just going to take it one day at a time right now."

McCoy sounds like he's four days ahead of that plan and, judging by his recent tweets, Allen is a motivating factor.

