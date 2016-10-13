LeSean McCoy ready to erupt for fantasy owners

Flacco, who has 215 pass attempts this season, most in the NFL, is averaging just 5.9 pass yards per attempts which ties him for the fewest in the league with ... Blaine Gabbert. In case you can't do the math yourself, that is a terrible statistic. Now that the handcuffs are off though, Flacco should be looking to take advantage of the biggest weakness in the Gaints' defense: the secondary. New York ranks 20th in pass defense in addition to their dead-last ranking in sacks, 30th in third down defense and last place ranking in turnovers. That sounds like an ideal situation for a Ravens offense, currently fifth in passing despite recent struggles, to produce through the air. The Giants have also allowed 15 plays of 20-plus yards in their last three games, and have surrendered 25.3 points per game in that span.