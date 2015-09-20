Around the NFL

LeSean McCoy playing for Bills against Patriots

Published: Sep 20, 2015 at 12:57 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

LeSean McCoy is on the field as the Buffalo Bills attempt to knock off Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that McCoy is playing in Sunday's AFC East showdown, despite being listed as questionable and having his hamstring tighten up this week, per a source who has spoken to the player. The Bills later confirmed McCoy is active.

Shady isn't expected to be 100 percent, so he'll probably be used more situationally than usual.

Expect Karlos Williams and Boobie Dixon to see plenty of snaps in Rex Ryan's ground-and-pound approach.

If McCoy can't carry the offensive load, it will put more pressure on quarterback Tyrod Taylor against Belichick, who has a history of flummoxing quarterbacks, going 12-2 against signal-callers making their first or second career start.

