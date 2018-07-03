Around the NFL

LeSean McCoy enters 10th season with 'more to prove'

Published: Jul 03, 2018 at 05:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Age is just a number to Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, who turns 30 on July 12.

With 10,092 yards rushing on his career, McCoy is the 30th player in NFL history to hit the 10,000-yard mark, which he achieved in 2017.

And the star running back, who spoke to reporters during his annual football camp in his hometown of Harrisburg, Pa., doesn't plan on stopping there as he enters his 10th professional season.

"I have more to prove," McCoy said, via PennLive.com. "It's just like, 'How long can he keep doing it? How long can he keep being productive?' And that drives me. It really does."

McCoy, who is listed at 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, has stated in the past that his goal is to achieve 12,000 yards rushing on his career. And part of his plan includes adjusting his diet as he continues his career.

As for his current weight, McCoy told PennLive.com he is still "pretty much the same" but has a "bit more" to lose. To help stay healthy, McCoy said he stays away from breads and snacks, and now consistently eats more fresh organic fruits and fish products in smaller portions.

Meanwhile, the past season proved a good season for McCoy professionally as he joined the 10,000-yard club and was an essential part of the Bills making the postseason for the first time in 18 years.

The Bills didn't maintain the status quo during the offseason at the all-important quarterback position, and brought in AJ McCarron during free agency and used the seventh overall pick on Josh Allen during the draft.

Those moves signaled change in a positive direction, and McCoy expressed excitement over being a member of the Bills and he looks forward to what the team can accomplish going forward.

"We have a great thing going on there," McCoy told PennLive.com. "I'm trusting the process with [head coach] Sean McDermott and [general manager] Brandon Beane. We got a nice team, so I'm happy to be a part of that and I think it's a big future for us."

