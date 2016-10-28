LeSean McCoy doubtful to play for Bills vs. Patriots

Coach Rex Ryan implied that, regardless of the designation, his tailback won't see the field: "Obviously he never practiced, so you guys can figure that out."
McCoy wasn't a huge factor in Buffalo's Week 4 win over New England, but that 70-yard outing predated a two-game stretch during which McCoy averaged 7.8 yards per carry and garnered MVP hype. Without McCoy, the Bills will have to once again rely on Mike Gillislee, who ran better than the ailing starter in last week's loss to Miami.
In other injury news, Buffalo will also be without wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (concussion) and safety Aaron Williams (neck), but will finally have the services of defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (hamstring), who is listed as questionable but insisted this week that he would play.