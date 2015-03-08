LeSean McCoy, Bills reach terms on five-year deal

LeSean McCoy won't have any misgivings about arriving in Buffalo now. The Bills and McCoy have agreed on a new five year contract with $26.5 million guaranteed.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Bills would take "very good care" of McCoy with a new deal, and they came through. Rapoport reports McCoy will make $16 million in his first year total with $40 million due over five years, per agent Drew Rosenhaus.
The Eaglesagreed to trade McCoy to Buffalo Tuesday in a stunning deal for Bills linebacker Kiko Alonso. The move can become official on Tuesday when the new NFL league year begins.
McCoy was already due $24.5 million over the next three seasons. We need to see the full structure of the contract, but this new contract guarantees more money up front before McCoy potentially hits the back nine of his career. Unlike Randall Cobb's four-year contract from Saturday, it would be a surprise if "Shady" played this entire deal out.
When a new coach and new owner arrive in town, usually there is a honeymoon period before real expectations set in. But the arrival of McCoy, Rex Ryan, and owner Terry Pegula combined with a wildly talented defense have raised the bar in Buffalo. Anything short of a playoff appearance in 2015 would be a disappointment now.
