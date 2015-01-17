LeSean McCoy backs Nick Foles as Eagles' starting QB

Nick Foles struggled at the start of the season before suffering what ended up being a season-ending collarbone injury in Week 9. The quarterback's play spurned questions about whether he's the man to guide the Eagles in the future.
Running back LeSean McCoy told NFL Network's Dan Hellie on NFL Total Access Friday night, he has no questions that Foles can lead the Eagles back to the playoffs.
"I like Nick. The person and player that everybody thought he was, he is," McCoy said. "There were a lot of injuries this year, Nick, obviously got injured. He gets all of the blame and he shouldn't. I think Nick's a good quarterback. He's the leader of our team. Just things didn't work out for him this year due to injury, but we've got his back. As a team, we didn't play well enough to win and to get into the playoffs."
Coach Chip Kelly said he would evaluate the position this offseason and determine the team's future at quarterback. With Mark Sanchez set to become a free agent and little in the way of solid starting replacements, it appears Foles will remain in pole position for the gig in 2015.
