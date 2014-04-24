LeSean McCoy and Darren Sproles: NFL's top running back duo

The appearance of the Jets' backfield tandem on this list might surprise some observers, but coach Rex Ryan's updated version of "ground and pound" will open eyes in the fall. The reports of CJ2K's demise have been greatly exaggerated. At the end of the day, the guy posted six straight 1,000-yard seasons in an offense that lacked a viable option at quarterback for most of his Titans career. Although he seemingly has lost a step at his advanced age (he'll turn 29 in September), Johnson remains one of the most explosive runners at the position, with 68 runs of 20-plus yards in his career.