Leonard Williams avoids ligament damage in knee

Published: Aug 30, 2015 at 05:44 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets received some good news Sunday.

First-round pick Leonard Williams suffered a muscle strain in Saturday night's 28-18 win over the Giants, but there is no ligament damage, NFL Media's Kimberly Jones reported. The injury won't keep the rookie out long-term.

The defensive lineman injured his knee during the first half, walked off the field under his own power and didn't return.

With Gang Green's opener two weeks away, avoiding ligament damage in Williams' knee had to induce a sigh of relief from the Jets' coaching staff.

With Sheldon Richardson suspended four games to open the season, the Jets are counting on the rookie to fill the hole alongside Muhammad Wilkerson. Now that Williams has avoided serious injury, it looks like he'll be on track to be there Week 1.

Other injuries we're tracking:

  1. Raiders left takle Menelik Watson tweeted out that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon during the first quarter against the Cardinals: "Ruptured Achilles' tendon... I Will be back stronger than ever that's a promise. Main thing is supporting the team right now. #RaiderNation."
  1. Browns coach Mike Pettine said there is no update or timetable on running back Duke Johnson (concussion), The Plain Dealer reported. Pettine said the team might add another running back for the final preseason game if Johnson's update comes back negative.
  1. Colts defensive tackle Art Jones suffered an ankle injury Saturday. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Jones' X-rays were negative, but he underwent MRI on Sunday to gauge the severity of the sprain, according to a source informed of his injury. Colts coach Chuck Pagano told reporters Sunday the team would know more about the injury Monday.
  1. Rams coach Jeff Fisher confirmed Sunday that Tre Masonsuffered a mild hamstring sprain in St. Louis' preseason game on Saturday. He announced that Mason will not play in the Rams' final preseason game and is "questionable" for the team's season opener against the Seahawks.
  1. Saints safety Vinnie Sunseri was carted off the field in the second quarter with an undisclosed injury, according to The Times-Picayune.
  1. Bears safety Ryan Mundy was placed on injured reserve because of a nagging hip injury, the team announced. In an expected move, Chicago placed wide receiver Kevin White on the PUP list. Bears general manager Ryan Pace said earlier this month that White would need to undergo surgery to repair a stress fracture in his shin and that he could miss the entire season.
