Leonard Marshall: Rush Limbaugh remarks 'irresponsible'

The NFL's player safety rules have been a hot topic during the preseason, especially since Chicago Bears linebacker Jon Bostic was fined $21,000 for a crown-of-the-helmet hit. The subject even has been discussed by radio personality Rush Limbaugh.
However, ThinkProgress.org reported, via Media Matters, that former NFL star Leonard Marshall said Limbaugh was "irresponsible" when the conservative talk show host said the NFL was being "chickified" with the new rules.
Marshall, a former New York Giants defensive end, said on SiriusXM Radio that he was upset about Limbaugh's remarks because the league is trying to make the game safer.
Limbaugh has a history of criticizing safety measures at all levels of football. He recently called helmet sensors being used by some college football teams as "another sign of America's decline."
Marshall said Limbaugh and his listeners should be part of the solution.
