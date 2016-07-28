Leonard Floyd exits Bears practice due to sickness

Leonard Floyd's first training camp practice with the Chicago Bears didn't get off to a smooth start.
The first-round pick was carted off the field Thursday morning due to sickness, the team announced.
After some finger-crossed moments from those outside Bears training camp who didn't know why Floyd left early, coach John Fox said that the No. 9 overall pick was feeling under the weather.
"He was sick ... He couldn't make it through. ... He's been sick the last couple days," Fox explained, according to the Chicago Tribune.
The linebacker added some clarity after Thursday's practice.
"I knew everyone was excited for me to be out there today," Floyd said after leaving with what he described as a stomach bug. "I didn't want to let anyone down."
Floyd and the Bears were on the field for about an hour before the linebacker left, per the Chicago Tribune.
Usually, a player leaving on a cart is a precursor to serious injury news. Chicago is all too familiar with its top pick being sidelined with an injury. Last year wide receiver Kevin White didn't play a down because of a nagging shin injury.
It's a sigh of relief for Bears Nation that Floyd is just sick. But it's not a banner training camp debut by any means.