Leonard backs Brissett as QB with rumors swirling

"No. I mean, why would I do something like that? No," he told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport of considering Rivers. "I believe in Jacoby. And Jacoby is a pretty good quarterback and showed that early in the season when he had everyone healthy. You can look at any quarterback, and if your receivers go down, of course, your numbers are going to go down. But when he had everybody, he went 5-2. You can look at any other quarterback. I take Tom Brady, for instance, this year he didn't have [Rob Gronkowski], he didn't have the big-time receivers this year, so his numbers went down. So, a lot of people don't give [Brissett] enough credit to what type of quarterback he really is, they just see the numbers he put up at the end of the season, but they don't see the numbers he did with the receivers he did (have). I don't feel like the NFL, and people outside the NFL, give him enough respect."