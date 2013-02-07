Leon Sandcastle among NFL Scouting Combine 'snubs'

It's also worth noting that Cincinnati defensive end Walter Stewart has been invited to the combine, something many in the scouting community did not expect after a serious spine injury forced him to "retire" from the sport in October (he has since been training for the combine after receiving encouraging news from doctors in December). Stewart was the clear leader of the Bearcats defense and showed talent as an edge pass rusher with a solid motor. However, since he was born without a posterior C1 arch, combine medical evaluations will be a critical part of his draft process. Regardless, it is a storyline filled with determination and should be tracked throughout the event.