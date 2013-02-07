Leon Sandcastle among NFL Scouting Combine 'snubs'

Published: Feb 07, 2013 at 04:00 AM

Among the 333 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, there are some interesting distinctions made. Most notable is Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson, who was invited as a wide receiver, continuing the path he started during Senior Bowl practices two weeks ago. A drop-less, full-speed workout could help ease some hesitations teams certainly have for the former quarterback.

2013 NFL Scouting Combine

Manti Teo-130206-PQ.jpg

More than 300 prospects for the 2013 NFL Draft have been invited to take part in the NFL Scouting Combine. Check out the list, which includes Notre Dame's Manti Te'o. More ...

» Complete combine coverage

It's also worth noting that Cincinnati defensive end Walter Stewart has been invited to the combine, something many in the scouting community did not expect after a serious spine injury forced him to "retire" from the sport in October (he has since been training for the combine after receiving encouraging news from doctors in December). Stewart was the clear leader of the Bearcats defense and showed talent as an edge pass rusher with a solid motor. However, since he was born without a posterior C1 arch, combine medical evaluations will be a critical part of his draft process. Regardless, it is a storyline filled with determination and should be tracked throughout the event.

Regardless of the large amount of invitees, there always seems to be a few left off the list. Last year's "snubs" list included guard Brandon Brooks, who was later selected in the third round by the Houston Texans and saw a fair amount of game action as a rookie. Here are 11 prospects this year who have an argument to fit in the combine "snub" category:

RB Dennis Johnson, Arkansas

A true third-down NFL back, Johnson is an effective pass protector and receiver out of the backfield, and shows plenty of ability to run between the tackles. He has a history of fumbles, but also has the talent to warrant an early third-day draft pick.

ILB Vince Williams, Florida State

Williams' teammate, Nick Moody, earned an invite, but Williams might be a better prospect. The Seminole put together a solid week of practice at the Senior Bowl and flashes toughness between the tackles with some range to make plays on the edge.

WR Zach Rogers, Tennessee

Stuck behind Justin Hunter and Cordarrelle Patterson, Rogers found his niche as Tennessee's third receiver. He consistently finds open areas downfield behind coverage and could be a better pro than college player due to a limited number of targets.

FB/HB Kyle Juszczyk, Harvard

A utility player, Juszczyk lined up at receiver, tight end and H-back at Harvard. He is physical on contact as a lead blocker and is an underrated athlete, especially as a receiver in space.

TE Michael Williams, Alabama

There is nothing flashy about Williams, but he could have a sustained NFL career due to excellent blocking ability for the position. As an inline tight end, Williams' blocking is almost equal to the tackles he lines up next to. As a receiver, however, Williams is methodical at best.

G Omoregi Uzzi, Georgia Tech

Coming from a triple-option offense, Uzzi is used to getting to the second level and hitting targets in space. For a predominantly zone-blocking team in the NFL, Uzzi should be looked at in the later rounds as an investment at guard.

S Cooper Taylor, Richmond

The large safety put together a good week of practice at the East-West Shrine Game, showing tight angles and awareness in coverage. It would have been beneficial to see how he works out in an environment like the combine.

DT William Campbell, Michigan

I understand why Campbell, and other hefty interior defensive linemen, were not invited to the combine. He is not going to showcase athleticism, but Campbell is a natural anchor in the running game and uses heavy hands to disrupt.

S, Ray-Ray Armstrong, Miami (Fla.)

The former Hurricanes safety was forced to sit out the 2012 season after attempting to transfer to Faulkner University in Alabama, which plays at the NAIA level. Instead, he spent the season in a coaching role and is now looking to get his playing career back on track.

DE, Wes Horton, USC

Horton is not so much of a football player as an athlete. He's the type of person that succeeds in every sport he tries and this event would have been an excellent platform to showcase that natural ability, even if the tape does not support it.

CB Leon Sandcastle, Florida State

This might be the first time a prospect in the running for the first overall pick was not invited to the combine. I have a feeling we haven't heard the last of Leon.

Follow Josh Norris on Twitter @JoshNorris.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brett Favre expects drop-off in production from Davante Adams without Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback

Legendary Packers QB Brett Favre is expecting a drop-off in Raiders WR Davante Adams' production without Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

news

Former All-Pro running backs Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell to box in exhibition on July 30

Adrian Peterson, the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher, and Le'Veon Bell, a former two-time All-Pro, are slated to face off in a heavyweight boxing exhibition match July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, QB Tua Tagovailoa believe their offensive chemistry will be 'on point'

Entering a year in which the Dolphins want to make it back to the playoffs, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill say their chemistry on offense will be "on point" come the start of the season.

news

Jaylon Ferguson's death ruled accidental due to combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine

An autopsy of Jaylon Ferguson revealed the Ravens linebacker died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office of the state of Maryland confirmed to NFL.com on Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW