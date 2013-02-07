Leon Sandcastle among NFL Scouting Combine 'snubs'

Among the 333 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, there are some interesting distinctions made. Most notable is Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson, who was invited as a wide receiver, continuing the path he started during Senior Bowl practices two weeks ago. A drop-less, full-speed workout could help ease some hesitations teams certainly have for the former quarterback.
It's also worth noting that Cincinnati defensive end Walter Stewart has been invited to the combine, something many in the scouting community did not expect after a serious spine injury forced him to "retire" from the sport in October (he has since been training for the combine after receiving encouraging news from doctors in December). Stewart was the clear leader of the Bearcats defense and showed talent as an edge pass rusher with a solid motor. However, since he was born without a posterior C1 arch, combine medical evaluations will be a critical part of his draft process. Regardless, it is a storyline filled with determination and should be tracked throughout the event.
Regardless of the large amount of invitees, there always seems to be a few left off the list. Last year's "snubs" list included guard Brandon Brooks, who was later selected in the third round by the Houston Texans and saw a fair amount of game action as a rookie. Here are 11 prospects this year who have an argument to fit in the combine "snub" category:
A true third-down NFL back, Johnson is an effective pass protector and receiver out of the backfield, and shows plenty of ability to run between the tackles. He has a history of fumbles, but also has the talent to warrant an early third-day draft pick.
Williams' teammate, Nick Moody, earned an invite, but Williams might be a better prospect. The Seminole put together a solid week of practice at the Senior Bowl and flashes toughness between the tackles with some range to make plays on the edge.
Stuck behind Justin Hunter and Cordarrelle Patterson, Rogers found his niche as Tennessee's third receiver. He consistently finds open areas downfield behind coverage and could be a better pro than college player due to a limited number of targets.
A utility player, Juszczyk lined up at receiver, tight end and H-back at Harvard. He is physical on contact as a lead blocker and is an underrated athlete, especially as a receiver in space.
There is nothing flashy about Williams, but he could have a sustained NFL career due to excellent blocking ability for the position. As an inline tight end, Williams' blocking is almost equal to the tackles he lines up next to. As a receiver, however, Williams is methodical at best.
Coming from a triple-option offense, Uzzi is used to getting to the second level and hitting targets in space. For a predominantly zone-blocking team in the NFL, Uzzi should be looked at in the later rounds as an investment at guard.
The large safety put together a good week of practice at the East-West Shrine Game, showing tight angles and awareness in coverage. It would have been beneficial to see how he works out in an environment like the combine.
I understand why Campbell, and other hefty interior defensive linemen, were not invited to the combine. He is not going to showcase athleticism, but Campbell is a natural anchor in the running game and uses heavy hands to disrupt.
The former Hurricanes safety was forced to sit out the 2012 season after attempting to transfer to Faulkner University in Alabama, which plays at the NAIA level. Instead, he spent the season in a coaching role and is now looking to get his playing career back on track.
Horton is not so much of a football player as an athlete. He's the type of person that succeeds in every sport he tries and this event would have been an excellent platform to showcase that natural ability, even if the tape does not support it.
This might be the first time a prospect in the running for the first overall pick was not invited to the combine. I have a feeling we haven't heard the last of Leon.