Leon Hall of Cincinnati Bengals on Monday's "NFL AM"

Join "NFL AM" on Monday, as we're visited by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Leon Hall. Plus, team insiders stop by to share all the news on the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. Preview all Monday's NFL news here, and get a head start on the week's football talk at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

Here's what else is on tap for Monday:

» As we count down the days to the 2013 NFL Draft, NFL.com writers are revealing their choices for the best and worst picks of all time for each of the 32 teams. Readers get to determine their choices as well. Today's segment looks at the Cleveland Browns.

» On NFL Evolution.com, Kimberly Jones sits down with Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan, who says Robert Griffin III is on track to make a record comeback. However, the quarterback will not return to the field until he's "100 percent healthy," Shanahan says.

» NFL Network's State of the Franchise series continues tonight at 7 p.m. ET with the 2013 Philadelphia Eagles on "NFL Total Access."

» Will Rob Gronkowski miss the beginning of the 2013 season? Reports say an infection in his broken left forearm might delay Gronk's return. His agent says there's no surgery scheduled.

» Who are the best and worst all-time draft picks by your team? Find out and let your voice be heard. More ... 

» Bucky Brooks embraces hindsight in his 2011 NFL Draft Do-Over.

» Albert Breer takes a look at the Oakland Raiders.

» Win a chance to be in the house and announce a pick at the 2013 NFL Draft in Radio City Music Hall. Enter now for your opportunity to live the dream.

» Happy birthday to the Seattle Seahawks' new pass rusher, Cliff Avril, who turns 27 on Monday.

