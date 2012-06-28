Len Dawson to receive Pete Rozelle Radio-TV Award

Published: Jun 28, 2012 at 05:54 PM

CANTON, Ohio -- Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson is being honored again in Canton as this year's recipient of the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award.

Hanzus: Moeaki key for Chiefs

Tony Moeaki missed '11 with a knee injury. Now that he's back, he'll be a large part of the Chiefs' passing attack. More ...

The former Kansas City quarterback has served as a color commentator for the Chiefs Radio Network since 1982. He was an analyst for NBC from 1976-'82. Dawson also hosted HBO's "Inside the NFL" from 1977-2001.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1987.

The Rozelle Award recognizes "long-time exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football."

Dawson will receive the award Aug. 3 during the inductees' gold jacket dinner.

