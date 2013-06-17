Lem Barney apologizes for comments about football elimination

Published: Jun 17, 2013 at 02:57 AM

DETROIT -- Pro Football Hall of Famer Lem Barney is apologizing for comments he made Friday, when he said the sport might be eliminated in 10 to 20 years because it's so dangerous.

The former Lions star shared his thoughts at the Sound Mind Sound Body Football Academy while sitting next to coaches such as Michigan's Brady Hoke, Michigan State's Mark Dantonio and Wisconsin's Gary Anderson, along with Denver Broncos defensive tackle Kevin Vickerson.

On Sunday, Barney said he believes his comments were truthful, but the camp was not the right forum for them. He says he doesn't want to discourage young men from their love of the game, he just wants the game to be safe.

Barney is among the hundreds of former football players suing the NFL over how it handled head injuries.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

