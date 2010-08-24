Leinart, White among players who could be forced to move on

Some might say I am being too harsh on Leinart, quickly making this proclamation, but this evaluation has been nothing but fast. Leinart has had time, the training in the system and very good coaching. Most of all, he has had a career-altering experience, in which he realized he had to work hard and needed to spend more time on the field than hosting hot tub parties. Still, the more experience he gains does not seem to translate to playing more quickly or making more accurate throws when the pace of the game increases.