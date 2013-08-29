Leinart struggles in Bills debut; Lions roll to win

Published: Aug 29, 2013 at 03:18 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Matt Leinart struggled in his debut for the quarterback-depleted Buffalo Bills, who closed the preseason with a 35-13 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.

Looking like someone who's had just three days of practice, the 2004 Heisman Trophy winner went 3-of-10 passing for 11 yards and two interceptions before being yanked after five possessions. That represents a major concern for Buffalo (2-2), which scrambled to sign the 2006 first-round draft pick Sunday after losing its top two quarterbacks to injury.

First-round draft pick EJ Manuel is recovering from a left knee injury, and veteran Kevin Kolb is out indefinitely with a concussion.

Lions second- and third-string quarterbacks Shaun Hill and Kellen Moore threw two touchdown passes each in helping Detroit build a 35-3 lead at halftime.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

