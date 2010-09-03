Leinart's Cardinals status still unresolved after chat with coach

Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt met with Matt Leinart on Friday and told his disgruntled quarterback that the team hasn't yet prepared to take any action regarding his future.
Leinart is upset that Derek Anderson apparently has ascended past him on the Cardinals' depth chart.
"I just asked Matt to come up and talked to him and just said, 'We're not prepared to do anything in this process right now,'" Whisenhunt said. "'I don't want you waiting around all day for some type of resolution.'"
Whisenhunt hasn't selected a starting quarterback, but all signs point to it being Anderson, with Arizona reportedly trying to trade Leinart. If no deal is made, the Cardinals could release the former USC star, who was the 10th overall draft pick in 2006.
While Leinart's status remains undetermined, Whisenhunt told rookie quarterbacks Max Hall and John Skelton that they have made Arizona's 53-man roster.
The Cardinals cut 16 players Friday, reducing their roster to 56. Those released include outside linebacker Cody Brown, tight end Anthony Becht, inside linebacker Monty Beisel and offensive guard Herman Johnson.
NFL teams must be down to 53 players by 6 p.m. ET Saturday.
Brown, the 66th player selected in the 2009 draft, missed all of his rookie season after injuring a wrist during training camp. The Cardinals brought in Joey Porter to team with Clark Haggans at outside linebacker, and Brown failed to make much of an impression in camp and the preseason.
"Obviously we assess our team based on what we think is important as far as production, finishing plays, reduction in mental errors, all those things," Whisenhunt said. "We just didn't feel like going forward that it was a good fit for us."
Earlier Friday, the Cardinalstraded offensive guard Reggie Wells to the Philadelphia Eagles for an undisclosed draft pick.
Whisenhunt said he told Wells he had a spot on the Cardinals if he wanted it, but he wouldn't start or even be guaranteed being active on game days. Whisenhunt said that because of the expectations he had for Wells, he gave him the option of going somewhere he would have a chance to start.
Wells started the last 90 games for Arizona, dating to the 2003 season, as well as the team's six postseason games. But he was moved from left guard to right guard this year following the signing of free agent Alan Faneca.
The trade came after a strong preseason showing by Deuce Lutui, the starter at right guard the past two seasons who signed his tender offer with Arizona late in the summer after a contract dispute.
Becht has played in 152 consecutive NFL games, third longest among active players in the NFL behind Brett Favre (287) and Peyton Manning (193). A 2000 first-round draft pick of the New York Jets, Becht also has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and St. Louis Rams, as well as Arizona.
Beisel had been listed as a starter at inside linebacker, but he was displaced by second-round pick Daryl Washington the last two games of the preseason.
Among those who did make the team was undrafted rookie wide receiver Max Komar, who beat out Ed Gant and Onrea Jones, among others.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.