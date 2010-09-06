Leinart has tough sell to change perceptions about his game

I covered the media-evasive Gibbs during the Jim Mora-era (2004-'06) when he was the offensive line/assistant head coach with the Falcons and I worked for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After the 2004 season, Gibbs told Mora he was going to retire, citing burnout. Mora had plenty of time to change his staff since it was still winter, but Mora coaxed Gibbs back in a "consultant" role, in which Gibbs would break down game film and help with the installation of the game plan, then disappear until the following week. Jeff Jagodzinski was promoted to O-line coach, but Gibbs still ran the show.