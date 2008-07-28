Leinart has been handed the starting job, but for how long?

Will Antrel Rolle flourish at free safety?

The Cardinals selected Rolle with the eighth overall selection in 2005, but never quite lived up to his billing -- except for one game last season when he intercepted Carson Palmer three times. Whisenhunt announced that he was going to move Rolle to free safety this season, and that could be the making of a top secondary in Arizona. Rolle will be spending his training camp getting familiar with a new role. The Cardinals invested a first-round pick in Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and have Pro Bowl strong safety Adrian Wilson. If Rolle can make the transition and Rodgers-Cromartie is as good as advertised, this could be the strength of the defense.