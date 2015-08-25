Legursky returns to Pittsburgh after Pouncey injury

The 29-year-old center started 17 games over four seasons in Pittsburgh from 2009-2010. Legursky started 11 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and two as the third center last year for the San Diego Chargers, before ending his season on injured reserve with a knee injury.
Legursky's first NFL game at center came in Super Bowl XLV when he replaced an injured Pouncey in the Steelers' loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Legursky will provide depth behind Cody Wallace, who will step in for Pouncey. Pouncey is expected to miss an elongated time period with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's second preseason game.
The team placed wide receiver David Nelson, who was injured in practice, on IR to make room on the roster for Legursky.
