Legendary announcer Vin Scully passes away at age 94

Scully, the unmistakable voice of the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years before retiring in 1986, was also a longtime NFL broadcaster.

From Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's home run record in 1974 to the New York Mets' Game 6 win over the Boston Red Sox in 1986 to Kirk Gibson's legendary World Series home run for the Dodgers in 1988, Scully's long and legendary list of baseball calls was too numerable to count. He also had plenty of highlights calling NFL games, primarily in the 1970s and 1980s with a run at CBS Sports from 1975 to 1982.

His most famous NFL call might well have been in the 1982 NFL Championship Game when he was on the mic for 49ers receiver Dwight Clark's game-winning touchdown grab from Joe Montana, which would be immortalized as "The Catch."

He also memorably worked with the late John Madden during the latter's first year calling games.

"I enjoyed the year that I spent with John," Scully told NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano upon Madden’s passing. "He taught me so much and we got along exceptionally well."