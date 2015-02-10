LeGarrette Blount: Trent Richardson can succeed in NFL

"I mean, he's still a young buck, man. He's still young," Blount said. "I feel like he's a real good running back ... but I feel like when I watch him play, I just think he has to be a little bit more decisive. He's a bigger kid than what most people think, and he's strong: look at his legs, you know what I'm saying? Just look at how he's built. As long as he just find that little crease and know that this is not Alabama, and you don't have the big, open holes like you had at Alabama, and you find those little creases, and you get downhill, and get into 'em, he'll be a problem on the second and third level for a lot of teams."