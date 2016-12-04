LeGarrette Blount: Rams 'bail' in 1-on-1 tackling

The Rams hit hard in groups, but Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount isn't all that impressed with their solo tackling skills.
Blount busted loose on a 43-yard touchdown Sunday to open up scoring amid a 26-10 blowout win. The Rams' edge defenders were all sucked inside, allowing the power back to chug all the way into the end zone.
On his long touchdown run, it appeared like one Rams defender was actually running away from Blount.
"I can't recall a time when I've ever seen that," he said.
Blount's digs at L.A. didn't end there. He was asked about Rams head coach Jeff Fisher who, earlier this week, referenced "Brandon and Danny" when talking about the Patriots running backs (potentially Brandon Bolden and former Patriots running back Danny Woodhead, though the Rams clarified that Fisher was talking about former Rams receiver Danny Amendola). Fisher also talked about his appreciation for Blount.
"He already knew my name," Blount said. "I think he knows James (White) and Dion (Lewis) now for sure, though."
White had four catches for 18 yards and three rushes for 17 yards. Lewis rushed five times for 27 yards and caught four balls for 11 yards. Blount finished the game as the leading rusher, with 88 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
While this was a dismal performance across the board for Los Angeles, having their tough-guy defense called into question has to hurt the most. This was their calling card in 2016, absent any momentum on offense. If the defense starts to buckle as well, what is left for them to count on?