Around the NFL

LeGarrette Blount: Rams 'bail' in 1-on-1 tackling

Published: Dec 04, 2016 at 09:42 AM

The Rams hit hard in groups, but Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount isn't all that impressed with their solo tackling skills.

Blount busted loose on a 43-yard touchdown Sunday to open up scoring amid a 26-10 blowout win. The Rams' edge defenders were all sucked inside, allowing the power back to chug all the way into the end zone.

"We know they bail when it's one-on-one tackling," Blount said, via The Boston Herald.

On his long touchdown run, it appeared like one Rams defender was actually running away from Blount.

"I can't recall a time when I've ever seen that," he said.

Blount's digs at L.A. didn't end there. He was asked about Rams head coach Jeff Fisher who, earlier this week, referenced "Brandon and Danny" when talking about the Patriots running backs (potentially Brandon Bolden and former Patriots running back Danny Woodhead, though the Rams clarified that Fisher was talking about former Rams receiver Danny Amendola). Fisher also talked about his appreciation for Blount.

"He already knew my name," Blount said. "I think he knows James (White) and Dion (Lewis) now for sure, though."

White had four catches for 18 yards and three rushes for 17 yards. Lewis rushed five times for 27 yards and caught four balls for 11 yards. Blount finished the game as the leading rusher, with 88 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

While this was a dismal performance across the board for Los Angeles, having their tough-guy defense called into question has to hurt the most. This was their calling card in 2016, absent any momentum on offense. If the defense starts to buckle as well, what is left for them to count on?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers WR Davante Adams inspired by Ravens' Lamar Jackson to make more highlights of his own

As if his route-running weren't already crisp enough, Packers wideout Davante Adams revealed recently an intriguing talent that he draws inspiration from: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.
news

Shaquill Griffin on Jaguars' slow start: 'Once it clicks, I need everybody on board'

Urban Meyer's seat is getting warm in Jacksonville after just two losses, and one of his new arrivals, defensive back ﻿Shaquill Griffin﻿, has already deemed it necessary to circle the locker room's wagons.
news

Lions exploring trade options with veteran LB Jamie Collins

Midway through his second season with the Lions, veteran LB Jamie Collins could be on his way out. The club is exploring trade possibilities for Collins, fielding calls from other clubs as part of a youth movement at the position, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Rob Gronkowski clarifies that he watches game film following 'MNF' appearance

Rob Gronkowski made waves this week when he said that he doesn't watch film of the Buccaneers' opponents on the Manning "MNF" broadcast. On Wednesday, Gronk clarified that yes, he does watch tape.
news

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons wants to be like 'The Terminator' to opposing QBs

Cowboys star rookie defender Micah Parsons is putting league quarterbacks on notice. First up: Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts this Monday night.
news

Lamar Jackson sore after 'pretty cool' front-flip touchdown: 'I'd probably do it again'

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson didn't draw a flag for his front-flip TD in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, but did help Baltimore take the lead -- and he'd likely do it again if given the opportunity.
news

Steve Smith, Andre Johnson lead 122 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The list of Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 modern-era nominees is comprised of 122 players, including 10 first-year eligible players led by wide receivers Anquan Boldin, Andre Johnson and Steve Smith, and linebacker DeMarcus Ware. 
news

Carson Wentz (ankles) 'throwing the kitchen sink' at treatment; QB didn't practice Wednesday

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching this week like Carson Wentz (multiple ankle sprains) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields to start vs. Browns with Andy Dalton (knee) injured

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that rookie QB Justin Fields will start Sunday vs. the Browns with Andy Dalton (knee) still battling through injury. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger (left pectoral) 'going to do everything I can' to play vs. Bengals

Ben Roethlisberger described a left pectoral injury he sustained in a loss to the Raiders last Sunday. The Steelers QB said he's aiming to play in Week 3 vs. Cincinnati, but will do so playing hurt. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown has been placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs, ruled out for Week 3

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is taking a week off. The Miami Dolphins quarterback won't play in their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders as he recovers from fractured ribs, coach Brian Flores told reporters Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW