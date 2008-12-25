Legacy of 'the greatest game' can be found in what followed

For Laguerre, the Colts-Giants game solidified the notion of pro football as a viable entity, whose rhythms were perfectly suited to the weekly publishing schedule of Sports Illustrated. A few years later, writing to Time, Inc. founder Henry Luce (who was largely ignorant of spectator sports), Laguerre explained: "I'm developing a strong hunch that pro football is our sport. We have grown with it, and each of us is a phenomenon of the times. We gave it more coverage last year, but I plan to extend it this fall. It seems that our reader identifies himself more with this sport than with golf or fishing. College football is too diffuse and regionalized. Baseball in some quarters is considered old-fashioned or slightly non-U. Horse racing and winter sports have less broad appeal."