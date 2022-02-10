Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

Published: Feb 10, 2022 at 05:23 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund.

Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice.

The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 grant; a professionally produced vignette-style video spotlighting the organization; and supplied recognition for their work in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. Six of these 56 organizations were selected in December to each receive a total grant award of $50,000 to make an even bigger impact in their community.

"The Super Bowl 56 Legacy Program will expand the work of a variety of partners who are committed to finding solutions to the challenges that exist for kids in under-resourced communities," said Renata Simril, president and CEO of the LA84 Foundation. "These are challenges every city faces, but they aren't insurmountable if we work together. The NFL has dedicated resources to support unsung heroes who are making the Los Angeles region better, and is shining a spotlight on their work to inspire others to join in. This partnership will bring play and sports to neighborhoods where kids don't have the chance to play, to address the play equity gap and make these young lives better. That's the real legacy of Super Bowl 56."

Associated Press Copyright 2022

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Super Bowl LVI preview: What to watch for in Rams-Bengals at SoFi Stadium

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down what to watch for when the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah vows to swim in Cincinnati chili if team wins Super Bowl

When asked what he'll do if his Bengals win the Super Bowl on Sunday, tight end C.J. Uzomah made a bold promise. 
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: How the Rams were built

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW