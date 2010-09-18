Leftwich cut by Steelers to make roster room, likely to return

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have released quarterback Byron Leftwich so they can dress an additional defensive lineman for Sunday's game at Tennessee.
Leftwich is expected to return to the 53-man roster Monday. He already is guaranteed his full salary this season.
Leftwich, mending from a left knee injury, wasn't expected to play against the Titans. The Steelers will go with Dennis Dixon and Charlie Batch at quarterback, as they did in their opener, a 15-9 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
With nose tackle Casey Hampton (hamstring) injured, the Steelers were down to two backup defensive lineman. Leftwich's roster spot will be taken by Steve McLendon, a first-year pro from Troy State.
Leftwich was expected to start during Ben Roethlisberger's suspension, but he injured his knee Sept. 2.
