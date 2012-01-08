Left ankle injury sits Steelers center Pouncey vs. Broncos

Published: Jan 08, 2012 at 06:26 AM

As expected, Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro center Maurkice Pouncey is out for Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game against the Denver Broncos.

Pouncey had been listed as questionable because of a left ankle injury that hampered him all week, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Friday that he wouldn't play against the Broncos. Pouncey missed two games in December with the same injury.

Doug Legursky will start in Pouncey's place, as he did in the Super Bowl last year.

Also inactive for the Steelers: quarterback Dennis Dixon, running back Mewelde Moore, offensive tackle Jamon Meredith, defensive end Al Woods, linebacker Mortty Ivy and cornerback Cortez Allen.

The Steelers also are missing running back Rashard Mendenhall, who's out for the season with a knee injury, and safety Ryan Clark, who's sitting out as a precaution because of a blood disorder that's exacerbated by altitude.

Broncos fullback Spencer Larsen (knee) also was ruled out for Sunday's game after being listed as doubtful. He was joined by fellow fullback Austin Sylvester, tight end Julius Thomas, offensive tackle Ryan Harris, defensive end Derrick Harvey, linebacker Mike Mohamed and safety Brian Dawkins on the Broncos' inactives list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

