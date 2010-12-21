Lechler ailing, so Raiders buy insurance punter from UFL

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have signed former United Football League punter Danny Baugher to their practice squad as insurance if Shane Lechler is unable to play this week.
Baugher's agent, David Canter, confirmed the signing Tuesday.
Lechler strained his hamstring during last Sunday's victory over the Denver Broncos and briefly left the game. Kicker Sebastian Janikowski punted once in Lechler's place.
The Raiders wanted another punter in place in case Lechler can't play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
Baugher, who has never played in an NFL game, spent this season with Las Vegas of the UFL. He led the league with a 44.6-yard gross average and 36.7 net.
