Lechler ailing, so Raiders buy insurance punter from UFL

Published: Dec 21, 2010 at 12:54 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have signed former United Football League punter Danny Baugher to their practice squad as insurance if Shane Lechler is unable to play this week.

Baugher's agent, David Canter, confirmed the signing Tuesday.

Lechler strained his hamstring during last Sunday's victory over the Denver Broncos and briefly left the game. Kicker Sebastian Janikowski punted once in Lechler's place.

The Raiders wanted another punter in place in case Lechler can't play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Baugher, who has never played in an NFL game, spent this season with Las Vegas of the UFL. He led the league with a 44.6-yard gross average and 36.7 net.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

GM Steve Keim: Confidence in Kyler Murray, Cardinals 'at a real high'

The growth of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has given GM Steve Keim, if not the entire fan base, reason to believe in the team's future. But neither are satisfied with the progress they've seen thus far.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 28 to July 4): Hall of Fame QB John Elway turns 61

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Tom Brady incredulous after a certain team passed on him in 2020: 'You're sticking with that (expletive)?'

Upon his first foray into free agency last year, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady couldn't believe being passed over by one team in particular. It was among a few revelations from Brady during an ironically candid appearance on HBO's The Shop, which aired Friday evening. 
news

Roundup: Jets signing former Washington OT Morgan Moses to one-year deal

The Jets have acquired a new starting offensive tackle. Veteran free agent Morgan Moses is signing a one-year deal with New York, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. The pact is worth $3.6 million in base salary but can get up to $5.3 million with playing-time incentives.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW