LeCharles Bentley's second act: Disastrous injury spawns rebirth

"Either I was gonna sit there and feel sorry for myself, sit in my basement and keep plugging up IVs into my arm and taking antibiotics, or I was going to get off my couch and come up with something that was going to help me," Bentley said. "Literally, one morning I decided, 'I'm gonna open a gym,' because for me as a former player, the weight room and training was always my sanctuary. And for months on end, I would literally sit in my gym by myself and train. And then I said, 'I guess at some point I should start having people come in.' That it would be a good idea, in terms of business, if you wanna generate revenue -- can't just keep working out here by myself. Every day. I was going through a process, and through that healing, I was learning how to make myself better. I was learning as a player what I had and what I had lost. And how to make other players better. And I said, 'Wow, I think I might be on to something here. I'm gonna train offensive linemen. I'm gonna make my offensive linemen better. I'm gonna make my offensive linemen healthier.' "