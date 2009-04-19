LeBeau's defense too much for Cassel and the Patriots

Miami kicker Dan Carpenter, an undrafted rookie out of Montana, has converted 11 consecutive field goal attempts. … In 2007, Baltimore RB Le'Ron McClain had eight carries for 18 yards in 16 games. In Sunday's win over Cincinnati, he ran for 86 yards, giving him 545 for the season, with six TDs. … Cincinnati, in its first six possessions, ran 18 plays for a total of 20 yards. … Green Bay has lost four games this season by four points or less. … After Chicago QB Kyle Orton threw his 206th consecutive pass without an interception Sunday night in Minnesota, three of his next seven attempts were picked off. … The 99-yard TD pass from Gus Frerotte to Bernard Berrian was the 11th such completion in NFL history. Former Eagles QB and current ESPN analyst Ron Jaworski is one of the previous 10 to throw a 99-yard TD. … LaDainian Tomlinson became the fifth player in NFL history with both 10,000 rushing yards and 500 catches. His TD in the loss to Atlanta tied him with Marshall Faulk for fifth on the all-time list with 136. … Miami used the "Wildcat" formation only twice Sunday, gaining a total of two yards on two carries. … Denver coach Mike Shanahan won his 153rd career game, tying Steve Owen for 16th all-time. … Carolina RB DeAngelo Williams set a team record with four rushing TDs.